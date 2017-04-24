× Man arrested after admitting to fatally shooting brother in Monument

MONUMENT, Colo. — A man was arrested after admitting he fatally shot his brother while they were practicing defensive techniques, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Deputies responded to the 19800 block of Alexandria Drive in Monument about 6:15 p.m. Sunday or a report of a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found one man had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The call originally was reported an an accident, but then it was investigated as a suspicious death.

The sheriff’s office said Erik Mattyasovsky, 30, admitted to the shooting. Mattyasovsky’s brother has not been identified.

Mattyasovsky was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Just Center for reckless manslaughter and prohibited use of a weapon.