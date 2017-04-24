× Man accused of driving car through Berthoud High School

BERTHOUD, Colo. — A man is in custody for allegedly driving a car through Berthoud High School.

On Feb. 14, Larimer County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call from a school staff member reporting damage to the building.

The call came in around 5:41 a.m. and when a deputy arrived on the scene he found that it appeared a vehicle had driven into the building through a set of glass doors and exited through a second set of glass doors, causing damage estimated at more than $35,000.

An initial search of the scene didn’t turn up the suspect or his car. As investigators continued looking into the incident, 19-year-old Skylar Hill of Frederick was identified as a suspect.

Hill was being held in the Weld County Jail on unrelated charges.

While working with the Boulder Police Department, authorities determined that Hill had stolen the vehicle while in Boulder then drove to Berthoud and rammed the car through the school.

Boulder authorities have several pending felony charges against Hill involving the stolen vehicle.

The Boulder County District Attorney’s Office will seek the additional charge of felony criminal mischief against Hill for the damage he caused to Berthoud High School.

Hill is still in custody at the Weld County Jail.