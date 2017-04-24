Man, 8-year-old fail to return from camping trip in Mesa County

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — A man and an 8-year-old boy who went on a weekend camping trip failed to return Sunday, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said.

Terry Jackson, 34, left Clifton, northeast of Grand Junction, with his fiancee’s son, 8-year-old Kayden Cook, about 4:30 p.m. Friday to camp and fish near Colorado National Monument or the Glade Park area.

When they failed to return as scheduled, authorities were notified. A search by deputies failed to turn up the pair.

Jackson is described as a white man, 5-foot-8 and 155 pounds with graying brown hair and blue eyes. Cook is described as 4-foot and 60 to 70 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

They are believed to be in a 2011 Fort Ranger with temporary tags and a front tag from “Drive Time” car sales.

The sheriff’s office said the truck is a single cab and does not have a topper.