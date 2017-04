LOVELAND, Colo. — An explosion at a Loveland Motel over the weekend that displaced eight people was caused by a natural gas leak, according to responding investigators.

The fire has been ruled accidental.

The blast sparked a fire in one room and the roof of the Rosebud Motel on Eisenhower Boulevard.

The flames then spread to three units and the attic before it was contained.

Two people were taken to the hospital while two others and a firefighter were treated at the scene.