Kenny G. makes dreams and nightmares come true with midair performance

LOS ANGELES -- Passengers were treated to a performance by Kenny G. on his saxophone during a Delta Airlines flight Saturday from Tampa, Fla., to Los Angeles.

According to WFTS, Kenny G. offered to bless his fellow passengers with his famous mouth music if they contributed $1,000 to a Delta-facilitated fundraiser for Relay For Life. They doubled the amount.

Thanks @kennyg for the impromptu concert to help us raise funds for @RelayForLife! https://t.co/CaUISsjcBZ — Delta (@Delta) April 23, 2017

Plenty of people spat jokes online about how they'd rather get dragged off the plane, United-style, than listen to Kenny G.

Kenny G gives an impromptu performance on an airline flight. Frankly, I'd rather be dragged down the aisle. https://t.co/FiEiHJ037S — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) April 23, 2017

Air travel regularly threatens you with squalling babies, overly talkative seatmates and actual physical violence, and you're complaining about smooth woodwinds?

If you are ever so fortunate to share the air with Kenny G., you will listen to him play and you will like it.