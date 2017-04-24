Jamestown community meeting about sexually violent predator canceled

JAMESTOWN, Colo. — The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office will no longer be hosting a community meeting in Jamestown about Christopher Edward Lawyer, a sexually violent predator.

Lawyer, who was looking to move to the Bar-K neighborhood west of the Town of Jamestown, will no longer be moving to that area, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Colorado State Parole Board decided not to allow him to reside in the Bar-K neighborhood because the remote neighborhood would take law enforcement a lengthy amount of time to respond to if Lawyer committed a crime that demanded immediate attention.

Additionally, the area lacks adequate cell phone reception.

Lawyer will be moving to another community within Boulder County, and once the details have been worked out about his new residence, information will be released to the public.

This kind of disclosure is common when the offender has been determined to be a sexually violent predator and is subject to community notification.