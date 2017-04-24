Impact on Colorado with looming government shutdown

DENVER — Congressional leaders and the White House remain at odds with a spending package to keep the federal government open after Friday. The White House is demanding funding for President Trump’s controversial border wall.

While a shutdown remains highly unlikely, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer couldn’t guarantee a shutdown would be averted during his afternoon press conference Wednesday.

So what would an impact be on Colorado? In short significant.

The Denver Federal Center in Lakewood is the largest campus of civilian federal employees outside of DC. Over 6000 are employed there over 700 acres.

Employees told FOX31 political reporter Joe St. George Monday that the last time there was a shutdown many contractors lost three weeks of pay.

Other possible consequences include the closure of National Parks and forcing military employees to work without pay.

Sources indicate the likely outcome of the looming shutdown is a short term extension if a compromise is not reach. Complete government shutdowns are almost always bad politics and lawmakers know that.