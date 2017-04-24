× Immigration activists want Longmont to be declared a sanctuary city

LONGMONT, Colo. — A group of activists plans to ask members of the Longmont City Council to declare it a sanctuary city.

The Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition, along with members of Out Boulder, El Comite de Longmont, Northern Colorado Dreamers United, Boulder Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, and Barrio E plan to address the City Council Tuesday night.

The meeting will be held in the Civic Center Council Chambers at 350 Kimbark Street. It is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

People interested in speaking at the meeting should arrive by 6:45 p.m. to sign up for an opportunity.

“If you would like to show your support but do not want to speak please arrive by 7 p.m. and wear red,” organizers stated.

Longmont would not be the first Colorado city to declare itself a sanctuary city.

At the beginning of 2017, the Boulder City Council unanimously voted to pass an emergency mandate codifying the city’s practices regarding the treatment of immigrants.

The ordinance says Boulder will not ask a person about their immigration status. Boulder will not cooperate with federal authorities conducting immigration investigations. And Boulder police officers will not stop someone based solely on suspicion of being undocumented.

The city said law enforcement officers will assist federal investigators in non-immigration issues.

Aurora, on the other hand, has made a point of saying that it is not a sanctuary city.

At the same time, Aurora officials stated that they “do not investigate or detain individuals based solely on their immigration status” and can’t hold a detainee “based solely on a request from ICE.”

The Trump administration has threatened to pull funding from so-called sanctuary cities.