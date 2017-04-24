Gutter Helmet is the #1 Choice for Gutter Protection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We've seen a lot of windy days recently, which is blowing all kinds of stuff into your gutters. Add the rain, like we had over the weekend, and it's a recipe for serious trouble. Karl Scheib is the President of Gutter Helmet of Greater Denver, and he joined us this morning to talk about how what happens on the outside of your home impacts the inside.

For today only, Karl is going to give our Colorado's Best viewers a chance to get up to 50% off Gutter Helmet! That includes a senior discount and buyers bonus at the time of estimate. But you must be one of the first 10 people to call and mention Colorado's Best. Plus, he's also offering that free inspection for current customers. So don't wait, call right now. Gutter Helmet is America's #1 choice in gutter protection. Get yours by calling (303)298-888. You can also learn more online at GutterHelmetDenver.com.