Goat yoga is a thing and it’s coming to Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. – The hottest new yoga trend has made its way to Colorado, or should we say the cutest?

A freelance yoga instructor will be offering the state’s first “goat yoga” class in Boulder on Sunday. The class will feature classic yoga instruction while baby goats frolic around the room.

“It was just like a regular yoga class,” explained instructor Vanessa Vitali, “but you just have these distractions running around and you’re smiling so much your face hurts.”

Vitali says she got the idea to offer a goat yoga class after she saw a viral video of it on YouTube. She attended a goat yoga class and decided to bring it to Boulder.

“People are like, only in Boulder would they do baby goat yoga, but is started in Oregon and went viral,” she said.

“In the moment you’re just having so much fun. They’re nibbling on your ears and toes.”

Vitali says she and her yoga partner had been looking for a new way to bring in customers to their struggling practice. Until now, they had only been offering candlelight yoga on the riverside and yoga hikes.

“It was starting to slow down and it got to the point that nobody was coming anymore and we’re like, we need to do something. What can we do to get people in here?” she told FOX31.

She reached out to Mountain Flower Urban Goat Dairy in Boulder and they agreed to bring their baby goats in for the classes.

“We just put an event on Facebook and found some goats and we’re like, let’s do this,” Vitali said. “And it blew up faster than we ever dreamed possible.”

Their first class for April 30 sold out almost immediately. They added two more dates in May and July, and they both sold out too.

They can only add more dates if they can find more goat farms to lend them their baby goats. The same group can’t be used over and over because it is too stressful for the animals.

“Right now we have three dates this summer because that’s all the goats we can find,” Vitali said. “If I could do it every weekend I would.”

For those lucky enough to have a ticket to one of the goat yoga classes, Vitali says students should not dress in their nicest yoga clothes.

“You’ve got to understand it’s livestock. They poop,” she warned, “and they love to roll around in the dirt so if they jump on you, you’ve got to expect to be covered in goat prints.”

While goat yoga is a stark contrast to the typically peaceful and spiritual practice of yoga, Vitali says it will provide students with a whole new form of relaxation.

“If you’re looking for a mindful meditation, a spiritual practice or some really heavy endurance, I wouldn’t expect that here,” she said.

“If what you’re going into the class is looking for a good time and some laughter and a little bit of fun then I think that’s exactly what you’re going to get.”

The classes are geared for all yoga levels from beginner to advanced. The first session at 10 a.m. on Sunday April 30th is for families. The rest of the sessions are adult only classes.

The sessions will be held at Vali Soul Sanctuary in Boulder at 10 a.m. and noon on Sunday April 30, Sunday May 21 at 11 a.m. and Sunday July 16 at 11 a.m.