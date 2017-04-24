× Elton John cancels Vegas show for weeks due to illness

Elton John has canceled multiple shows due to an illness that has dogged him for several months, sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ.

We’re told Elton has canceled shows between now and May 6 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Vegas, where he’s performed for years.

TMZ reported that Elton had a medical procedure a few months ago and was advised by doctors he needed rest.

“We’re told he did not heed that advice and continued working like crazy,” the TMZ report stated. “Apparently, it caught up with him and he is now following doctor’s orders.”

An announcement about the cancellation is imminent.