Denver residents worried about multiple crashes at dangerous intersection

DENVER — Residents of a Denver neighborhood are hoping the city will make changes to a dangerous intersection after seeing more accidents than they can count.

The intersection is located at East Mexico Avenue and South Steele Street, just off of Interstate 25 and a block away from Cory Elementary School.

Denise Anderson has seen cars crash into her front yard. She’s lived in the neighborhood for decades and says she is constantly calling 911 to report accidents.

“Every single month there’s at least one,” she said.

Anderson has stopped getting her truck repaired because it’s been hit so many times.

“The fender gets hit all the time and we’ve had it repaired a couple of times. It gets hit at least twice a year, sometimes more,” Anderson said.

Susan Gilbert lives across the street from Denise Anderson. A few years ago a car slammed into the side of her house.

“I was in the shower, but I heard this big bang,” she said. “My father and brother just felt the house shake. It just shook.”

Both women have gotten used to living in the danger zone. The scraped up telephone poles and dented cars are just a hazard that seems to come with living in the neighborhood.

However, they could use some help. Denver’s Public Works Department says it receives hundreds of calls every year about problem intersections, but they promise city engineers will visit the intersection at Mexico and Steele within the next two weeks.

“I think more stop signs might help,” said Gilbert.

The promise to study the intersection is encouraging news for a neighborhood seemingly stuck in the fast lane.

“It just seems like everyone’s in a hurry to do everything. It’s like slow down!” said Gilbert.