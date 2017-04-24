× Denver mayor orders ‘top-to-bottom’ review of 4/20 event

DENVER — Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock said Monday that he is ordering a “top-to-bottom” review of the 4/20 event at Civic Center Park.

The mayor said the event “experienced notable safety concerns and left the park in disarray.”

About 80 to 100 bags of trash were strewn all over the park in downtown Denver on Friday morning, one day after thousands of people attended the pro-marijuana festival.

Santino Walter, the event producer of the 420 rally and the owner of Civic Center Park Productions, said all of the trash from the rally had been bagged for pickup the next morning but during the night someone slashed the bags and spread the trash all over the park.

“Seeing our Civic Center in a state of disrepair was for many in our city – including myself – deeply disappointing and discouraging,” Mayor Hancock said in a statement issued Monday. “Our parks and public spaces are held in the public trust, and when organizers hold an event at one of these spaces, they have a responsibility to uphold that public trust. And when organizers leave one of our parks trashed, they violate that trust.”

The mayor also said he also had the event was “under-resourced and presented numerous safety hazards.”

“This level of disorganization displayed before, during and after the event requires additional action by the city,” Hancock stated.

Hancock said he wants to prevent “this type of disrespect for our public spaces” and ensure that the public’s safety is properly maintained.

The review will be led by the Office of Special Events, and will be subject to the new Public Event Policy and Park Rules and Regulations adopted in October 2016, the mayor’s office stated.