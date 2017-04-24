Denver marijuana shops approved to stay open later

DENVER – Denver City Council gave marijuana businesses permission to stay open until 10 p.m. Council members voted 11-2 to approve the new closing time.

Currently, shops within the city had to close at 7 p.m.

The new closing time will allow Denver marijuana businesses to compete with those in cities such as Aurora and Boulder where stores also must close at 10 p.m.

Under Colorado state law, stores can be open anytime between 8 a.m. and midnight. Currently, Glendale and Edgewater allow their marijuana stores to stay open until midnight.