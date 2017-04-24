DeMarcus Ware signs one-day contract to retire with Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – DeMarcus Ware has ceremonially resigned with the Dallas Cowboys to end his career where it all started.

Ware made it official with a press conference at Cowboys headquarters in Frisco, Texas on Monday.

“This has always been home to me,” Ware said on Monday. “Where you start at, it’s where you want to finish. For me, coming back here was a big deal. So many great memories here. It was great in Denver, too. But it’s great to finish here.”

During his press conference, Ware said that the Cowboys were one of the few teams he thought about playing for in 2017 before deciding to retire.

DeMarcus Ware retiring a Dallas Cowboy pic.twitter.com/rWEVJQWF8B — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) April 24, 2017

Ware announced his retirement in March after playing 12 years in the NFL, including three seasons with the Broncos. He was part of the Super Bowl 50-winning team.

“Ware was instrumental in the Broncos’ 2015-16 run to Super Bowl 50, as he recorded 3.5 sacks during the team’s three-game march to the title,” the Broncos said in a statement in March.

Ware will go down as one of the best defensive linemen in NFL history.