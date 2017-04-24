Daybreak Delights: Butterscotch Pudding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

David Bondarchuck from Scratch Catering Services shows us how to make Butterscotch Pudding.

Scratch Catering Services Presents: Butterscotch Pudding

1/2 cup packed dark brown sugar

2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoon cornstarch

1 1/2 cups whole milk

1/2 cup heavy cream

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into bits

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

*Accompaniment: lightly sweetened whipped cream

Whisk together brown sugar, cornstarch, and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a heavy medium saucepan, then whisk in milk and cream. Bring to a boil over medium heat, whisking frequently, then boil, whisking, 1 minute. Remove from heat and whisk in butter and vanilla. Pour into a bowl, then cover surface with buttered wax paper and chill until cold, at least 1 1/2 hours.