CU Boulder students can donate food to pay parking fines

BOULDER, Colo. — University of Colorado Boulder is allowing faculty, staff, and students to pay off their parking tickets by donating food.

CU Boulder parking service is hosting the food drive from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday.

The university started the event in November 2016 where over 202 faculty, staff, and students donated food to pay their parking fines, according to the university.

CU says that those participating must bring at least five non-perishable items to the parking services lobby to pay for the fine. All citations must also must have happened before April 1, 2017.

The university notes that if you have more than one citation, you can make additional donations.

Donations will also be accepted even if you don’t have any outstanding citations.