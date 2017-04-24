Eastbound C-470 reopens west of Quebec after separate crashes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. -- Eastbound C-470 was closed for about 45 minutes in Douglas County because of two separate crashes on Monday morning, the Colorado State Patrol said.

One chain-reaction crash involved six vehicles and left one rolled on its side on the highway just west of Quebec Street.

It happened in a construction zone about 6:30 a.m., the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

A school bus was stopped behind the crash scene but was not involved, the Colorado State Patrol said.

It's not known if anyone was injured or what led to the crashes.

One lane of traffic reopened at 7:15 a.m. and the second lane of traffic reopened at 7:45 a.m.