Colorado bishop’s job at risk over sexual orientation

DENVER – A United Methodist Church (UMC) bishop from Colorado is making national headlines as she fights to keep her job. As the first openly gay person elected bishop in the UMC, Bishop Karen Oliveto, known as Bishop Karen, might be forced step down because she’s married to a woman.

Last year, Bishop Karen was elected unanimously to lead 400 churches in Colorado, Montana, Wyoming and Utah.

“When it became clear that I was going to be elected, it was one of the most powerful and profound experiences of my life,” Bishop Karen told FOX31.

Members of the clergy say Bishop Karen is very well liked in Colorado, but more conservative parishes from elsewhere in the country have challenged her election, placing her in the fight of her professional life. The challenge marks the latest case pitting progressive Methodist church goers against conservatives. It has also sparked a debate over Biblical interpretation.

“I believe that Jesus would be inclusive,” explained Rev. Jessica Rooks of St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Highlands Ranch.

Rooks said the validity of Bishop Karen’s election is in question because she’s gay. The Methodist’s version of the supreme court will hear oral arguments on Tuesday, deciding if an openly gay married person is allowed to serve as bishop. Bishop Karen says church teachings support full civil rights of LGBT people in society but still withholds those same rights form clergy.

“There’s this double standard that’s going on that does create a, ‘don’t ask, don’t tell’ environment,” the bishop said.

The divide grew wider as Methodists from a southern jurisdiction petitioned national church leadership to question Bishop Karen’s current role, according to clergy. Colorado is considered a progressive area of the UMC. The differences are threatening to split up the church of millions of followers worldwide.

“Whatever the ruling is, there will be people upset, and there will be people celebrating,” said Rooks.

Members of the clergy said prayer vigils are being organized throughout the region. Parishioners are turning to a higher power, hoping for a verdict with which they agree.

A ruling is not expected until the end of the week.