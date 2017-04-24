Bump off the dirt

There's a new cleaning product that you can use in your laundry room, your kitchen, or your pet, even on your own body! It's called Bump It Off. It is a reusable silicone sleeve with gentle silicon bristles on one side, and smooth bumps on the other. Use the scrubbing power with the palm of your hand, then brush off with the other side. It works with laundry detergent or stain remover to loosen and lift stains. You can use it to scrub dishes, pots and pans without scratching them. And they won't mildew like kitchen sponges. You can even use them in the shower to clean your body. Or use them to groom your pet and lift their hair off upholstered furniture. After you use it, just toss it in the dishwasher for cleaning. They come in fun colors, and are only $9.99 at GoddessOfGadgets.com.
