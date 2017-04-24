Bill O’Reilly promises ‘truth will come out’ regarding sexual harassment claims

NEW YORK – Bill O’Reilly broke his silence following his departure from Fox News last week. O’Reilly posted a new installment of his “No Spin News” podcast Monday on his website.

In the podcast, O’Reilly speaks about how he was “surprised” to be let go from the cable news network and that “the truth will come out.”

“I am sad that I’m not on television anymore,” O’Reilly wrote in a transcript of the podcast. “I was very surprised how it all turned out. I can’t say a lot, because there’s much stuff going on right now.”

“But I can tell you that I’m very confident the truth will come out, and when it does, I don’t know if you’re going to be surprised – but I think you’re going to be shaken, as I am,” O’Reilly continued. “There’s a lot of stuff involved here.”

He added, “I can’t say anymore because I just don’t want to influence the flow of the information. I don’t want the media to take what I say and misconstrue it.”

O’Reilly has promised to post a new podcast on his website daily.

Monday’s podcast was posted around 7 p.m. ET, just one hour before the premiere “Tucker Carlson Tonight” in the 8 p.m. time period on Fox News Channel that was formerly occupied by “The O’Reilly Factor.”

O’Reilly was fired from Fox News last week after a New York Times story revealed the settlement payments that O’Reilly, Fox and 21st Century Fox paid to women who accused O’Reilly of sexual harassment and verbal abuse.