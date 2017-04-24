‘Baywatch’ hosts slow motion ‘marathon’ in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — This weekend in Los Angeles, fans of “Baywatch” broke out their best red swimsuits and tried to recreate the slow-motion running scenes the show was famous for.

To promote the upcoming “Baywatch” movie, Paramount organized the Slow Mo Marathon — a “grueling” 0.3km race that had be run entirely in slow motion.

“Carbs for dinner and new shoes aren’t going to give you the edge this time,” organizers said on the Facebook page for the event. The winner will be the person who demonstrates the greatest Baywatch flare in slow motion – leave nothing to chance – hair, outfit, slow motion style, we want to see you go slow like a pro.”

The winner of the first ever Slow Mo Marathon received “possibly the greatest prize ever presented in a sporting event” – a trip to Miami for the Baywatch premiere.

“Baywatch” will be rated R and is set for release on May 26.