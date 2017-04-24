All about parrots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald takes a look at parrots.

The Gabriel Foundation is a parrot welfare organization providing for the complete physical, psychological and environmental well being of the parrots in their care. The foundation ensures that whether the parrots remain in a sanctuary, in rehabilitation, or are placed into adoptive or foster homes, that the parrots are continually nurtured. The Gabriel Foundation also provides for the general welfare of parrots in the community by providing accurate, comprehensive and reliable educational materials and resources to the public.