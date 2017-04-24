A placebo can help heal a broken heart, study finds

BOULDER, Colo. — When you have a bad breakup, simply believing you’re a painkiller can actually lessen your pain, according to researchers at the University of Colorado-Boulder.

Researchers recruited 40 volunteers who had experienced an “unwanted romantic break up” in the past six months.

Half the participants got a placebo — a nasal spray they were told had a powerful pain killer that would also reduce their emotional pain and suffering. The other half was told the nasal spray was saline and that it would have no effect on pain.

While inside a magnetic resonance imaging machine, or MRI, the subjects were shown images of their exes and were asked to recall the breakup.

They were also subjected to physical pain — a hot stimulus on their left forearm. The regions that lit up during physical and emotional pain were similar.

After getting the nasal spray, the subjects who thought it was a pain killer felt less pain and had significant changes to their brain images, while the subjects who though the spray was saline did not.

“The control group, we didn’t see a decrease in the intensity of the social pain. However, in the placebo group we found a very strong decrease in the intensity of the social pain,” said the lead author of the study, Leonie Koban. “So I think it shows that the brain reacts very strongly to suggestions and to social information and to expectations in general.”

Koban says the placebo group not only felt less physical pain and felt better emotionally, but their brains responded differently when shown pictures of their exes.

Researchers suspect the placebo prompted the release of chemicals like dopamine.