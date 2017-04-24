3 arrested following Englewood home invasion

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – Three suspects were taken into custody following a home invasion in Englewood on Monday.

It happened in the 4600 block of South Decatur Street around 6 p.m. at the Centennial Crossing Condo’s, police said.

According to police, an elderly male victim was home alone when two males and one female kicked in the door and stole food, credit cards and a cell phone.

The victim received minor injuries, but refused medical treatment, police said.

The suspects fled the scene but were found walking along South Federal Boulevard. The male suspects are 29 and 36 years old while the female suspect is 51-years-old, police said.

No additional information was available. Police are continuing to investigate.