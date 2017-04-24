× 2017 Operation Project Sanctuary Gala

Who: Project Sanctuary

What: 2017 O.P.S. Gala

When: Saturday, May 20, 2017, begins at 6 pm

Where: Denver Museum of Nature and Science (click for map)

FOX31 Denver: Serving Those Who Serve is honored to support this year’s Operation Project Sanctuary Gala presented by our partner organization Project Sanctuary.

This amazing event is held solely to celebrate and support military families in our community. The evening features exciting silent and live auctions, a gourmet dinner, networking with military supporters from across the country, and the latest news from Project Sanctuary.The keynote address will be delivered by Lt. Col. (Ret.) Barry Bridger, USAF veteran, and survivor of six years in Vietnam’s “Hanoi Hilton” prison camp.

