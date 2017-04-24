150 trees being painted blue in Denver

DENVER — Dozens of trees around the Denver Performing Arts Complex are being painted blue Monday.

“The Blue Trees” is an environmental art installation designed to bring attention to the importance of trees and the impacts of deforestation.

Starting Monday morning, artist Konstantin Dimopoulos will be painting 150 trees — along with Mayor Michael Hancock and volunteers from Metropolitan State University of Denver.

Organizers say the paint is biologically-safe and water-based and will “naturally degrade from the trees over a period of months.”

The fading of the blue colorant is meant symbolize the “fleeting quality of nature and raising social consciousness about our interactions with the natural world,” organizers explained.

The installation is also part of the “Blue Art Day” celebration in Denver.

“Blue Art Day recognizes ‘The Blue Trees’ art installation as part of the arts and culture initiatives that attract people to Denver,” organizers said in a statement released to the media. “For example, ‘Blue Mustang’ and ‘I See What You Mean,’ (the Big Blue Bear) have become iconic to our city’s cultural fabric.”

The trees will be painted along Curtis Street between 14th and 16th Streets and on 14th Street between Arapahoe and Stout streets.