Thornton man wanted for felony warrant barricades himself inside apartment

THORNTON, Colo. — Police in Thornton were negotiating with a man to come out of an condo complex on Sunday evening.

Police say the man is inside an apartment in the 10200 block of Ura Lane.

Officers say the man has a felony warrant but have not said what he’s wanted for.

Barricaded individual is alone and has an active felony warrant, building has been evacuated, negotiations for peaceful resolve are on going pic.twitter.com/JRDCTZwXP0 — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) April 24, 2017

Thornton police say they came to arrest the man and he barricaded himself in a bedroom. Everyone else in the apartment was able to get out safely.

Police don’t believe he has a weapon, but the building has been evacuated while police try to find a peaceful solution.