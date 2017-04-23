× Rockies rout the Giants to complete 3-game sweep

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies just can’t keep quiet this season, especially after defeating San Francisco 8-0 on Sunday to claim their first three-game sweep over the Giants at Coors Field since 2002.

Kyle Freeland, a Denver native, gave up six hits over seven innings to the Rockies, while also seeing 12 groundouts and three strikeouts. Two of those hits came from outfielder Charlie Blackmon who led off with a triple for the second straight game, and Gerardo Parra, who slammed a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth.

The loss for the Giants marks the sixth one in seven games, making the team’s 6-13 record its worst start since 1983. With Colorado comes better news, as it leads the NL West with a 13-6 record which is tied for the second-best start in franchise history.

Up next the Rockies take on the Washington Nationals with Bryce Harper in a four-game series starting Monday. This will mark a matchup between the teams with the two best records in the National League.