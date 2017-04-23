× Razor recalls 158,000 motorized caster boards

Razor is recalling more than 100,000 of its electric motorized caster boards, after getting more than 700 reports of the rear wheel locking up.

The Razor RipStik electric motorized caster boards have a digital hand remote that controls how fast you go.

The recalled products were sold in black and blue.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the back wheel can stop moving while you’re using it, which may cause you to fall.

So far, four people reported getting hurt while using the caster board.

Contact Razor here, for a free repair kit.