New homeowners find ‘homemade explosives’ left in garage

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The bomb squad was called to a house in unincorporated Larimer County Sunday morning after the new residents found some suspicious items in the garage.

The new homeowners were clearing out items that were left behind at the home in the 13000 block of Appaloosa Avenue when they made the discovery.

Larimer County Sheriff’s Office deputies went to check it out and ended up calling the Northern Colorado Bomb Squad.

The bomb squad collected four items they described as “small homemade explosives” or “modified fireworks.”

No one was hurt.

The bomb squad later determined there was no danger to the public.

The sheriff’s office is investigating.