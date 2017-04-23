× NASCAR’s Food City 500 rained out; rescheduled for Monday

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Rainy weather has forced NASCAR to postpone the cup race that was scheduled for Sunday.

The Food City 500 was scheduled to take place at Bristol Motor Speedway but was cancelled more than two hours before the scheduled time.

It has been rescheduled and will air on KDVR FOX31 Denver 11 a.m. MT on Monday.

This is the second consecutive Cup race at Bristol to be postponed, according to ESPN.

Rain also forced NASCAR to postpone qualifying on Friday. Kyle Larson is the points leader in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and will start from the pole for the race, ESPN reported. Chase Elliott will start beside him.

The race has a projected running length of three hours so FOX31 will be pre-empting the following programs: