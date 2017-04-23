× Escapee from youth corrections in Douglas County recaptured

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — An 18-year-old man who escaped from the Department of Youth Corrections on Tuesday afternoon has been recaptured, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reported Sunday.

Investigators said Jacob Beckstead jumped from a moving transport vehicle in the area of C-470 and South Quebec Street. He was facing charges for nonviolent crimes.

“We are happy to report that Mr. Beckstead is in custody. We would like to extend our thanks to everyone who helped us with this case,” the sheriff’s office said on Sunday.