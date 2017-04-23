Colorado DAV Thrift Stores close for good, profits had helped disabled veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- DAV Thrift Stores operated in Colorado for decades with profits going to assist disabled American veterans and their families.

But not anymore, the organization announced this week it shuttered its final two stores in the state.

The nonprofit that has served thousands who've served, now needs help itself.

The sign posted to its Lakewood store in the 6800 block of W. Alameda says closed--permanently.

The DAV Department of Colorado has no income now.

They are dipping into their savings to keep their operations running here—with an important mission: to serve veterans.

"The stores are closed permanently because of this situation," says Andrew Grieb, DAV Department of Colorado spokesman.

"DAV Department of Colorado" closed its last two stores in the state. One is in Lakewood. The other in Colorado Springs.

Dandelions now populate its Lakewood store parking lot instead of shoppers.

It had about half a dozen stores in the state at one time.

"As long as I can remember, we've had thrift stores. That's a long legacy. But unfortunately, the situation has left us high and dry," says Grieb.

The private non-profit says they can't compete with corporate-owned thrift stores.

And they couldn't overcome a contract dispute with their management company--which the DAV says owes them for property taxes.

"We are over $200,000 right now that is owed to Disabled American Veterans. And that's money that could have gone to aid and assist veterans. And now it's out of our pockets," says Grieb.

Profits from the thrift stores went to support 16 DAV chapters in Colorado, like one on east Colfax.

"Come on in. We'll get things going for you," says Jim Sharp via the phone. He works at Chapter 21 as a service officer.

Here, they help veterans file benefits claims, offer transportation and camaraderie, along with assistance with day-to-day needs--all for free.

“They helped me greatly. I am now considered 100% disabled by the VA. And without that, I would not have been able to send my sons to college," says Grieb.

Now, the organization hopes they can continue helping future veterans with their physical, mental, social and economic rehabilitation.

"We have savings. We are able to operate. We are going to continue to operate as best we can. But we are back to relying on the goodwill of the folks of Colorado, to let them know they care about their veterans who have served," says Grieb.

The Colorado DAV plans to sell their two stores. They anticipate they can continue to operate for another two to three years with that money.

In the meantime, they are hoping for public donations. They are also working on changing their non-profit status so they can apply for grants.

RELATED: FOX31 Problem Solvers Serving Those Who Serve