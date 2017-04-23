College student told by stepdad he would never graduate gets ultimate revenge

YPSILANTI, Mich. — A college student in Michigan was told by his stepdad that he would never graduate – but he did and his response has gone viral.

Daivon Reeder turned that doubt into motivation and graduated Saturday from Eastern Michigan University with while his stepfather is in prison.

“My step dad told me it was pointless to go to orientation, I wasn’t going to graduate…..4 years later he in jail & I’m well…,” Reeder wrote in the tweet.

My step dad told me it was pointless to go to orientation, I wasn't going to graduate…..4 years later he in jail & I'm well…. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bLftj8BXni — KING KIDD 🏆 (@_justcallmekidd) April 20, 2017

Since posting the tweet on Friday, it has been retweeted more than 147,000 times and liked more than 595,000 times.

WDIV reports that Reeder is the oldest of four children and that they moved around a lot while his mother struggled to provide for the family. Reeder says he didn’t see his step father as a positive role model.

“Stuff happens to you. You can run left or right,” Reeder said. “I ran right in a positive way.”

“I’m just a first generation college kid from Detroit trying to beat the odds. I guess people can relate to a humble beginning,” Reeder told BuzzFeed.

Reeder graduated with a degree in criminal justice and a minor in military science.