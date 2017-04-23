× Aurora police searching for missing at-risk teenager

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police are searching for a missing at-risk teenager on Sunday night.

Police say that 13-year-old Juan Carlos Campos-Rocha was last seen at his home in the 1600 Block of North Galena, near East Colfax Avenue and Havana Street, around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

He is described as 5’8”, 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue sweater, gray pants, and a white shoes, police said.

Police that Juan is developmentally disabled and has disappeared before. Last time, he was located in a nearby park.

If you see Juan you’re asked to call 911 or Aurora police immediately at 303-627-3100.