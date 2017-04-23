Aurora police launch high school bullying investigation after viral video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- Reports of bullying at an Aurora high school have reached a breaking point for a 15-year-old girl and her family. Police are now investigating as video of a recent encounter goes viral on social media.

The alleged victim, known as Laniey, told FOX31 the last four months have been full of threats, taunts and four-letter words used to torment her. It’s all been too much for the Gateway High School Freshman, who says she no longer feels safe at school.

Facebook video, of the latest bullying incident on April 19, has been viewed millions of times on Facebook.

“It was terrifying,” said Amanda Brown, Laniey’s mom.

Brown and her family shot the now viral video of who they say are two Gateway High School Freshman. One is seen on video with a large rock in her hand, threatening to throw it at Brown’s car.

“If this is the way they’re talking to me, an adult, her mother, I can’t even begin to imagine the torment that my daughter has been facing,” said Brown.

Out of concern for Laniey’s safety, Brown pulled her daughter out of school following the April 19 incident.

“My whole life is getting torn apart because of all of this,” Laniey said.

Laniey says what started over perceived interest in the same boy only got worse over time. She told FOX31 a total of three girls made it their mission to follow her at school and after school. The girls even showed up at Laniey’s house in an effort to fight her and her mom, according to Laniey.

Brown says the bullying got so bad that security was required to keep the girls away from Laniey at school. But even the security presence did not prevent the April 19 encounter, when Laniey was walking home from school. She says she was being threatened, so she called her mom for help.

“It was scary because it was all of them against me,” Laniey said.

The duo is accused of threatening to hit Laniey with their skateboards on April 19. The video, shot after Laniey got inside Brown’s car, is now part of an Aurora Police Department investigation. Meanwhile, Brown says school district leaders are considering disciplinary action against the girls. Brown is hoping for nothing less than expulsion. Previous suspensions have not taught the girls any lessons, according to Brown.

“I just want to go back to school, like that’s all I want to do,” said Laniey.

FOX31 reached out, more than once, to Aurora Public Schools’ media relations team. Calls had not been returned from district officials as of late Sunday. FOX31 made attempts to contact the parents of the girls accused of wrongdoing.