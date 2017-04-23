Adams County firefighter loses battle with cancer

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Adams County Fire Rescue is mourning the death of one of their firefighters.

Brett Anderson lost his battle with cancer on Saturday. Officials said he passed away peacefully.

Anderson, who had been a firefighter for 28 years, was going through chemotherapy and radiation, according to a GoFundMe page set up by his son.

“I really want my dad to know he’s not fighting alone,” Orlando Baca wrote on the crowdfunding site.

Anderson will not be alone until he reaches his final resting place.

Adams County Fire Rescue posted photos of an Honor Guard praying outside Anderson’s hospital room.

They will remain with Anderson until his burial, officials said.

Adams County Fire Rescue officials said they would release information about Anderson’s funeral arrangements as it becomes available.

“Our most heart felt, sincerest condolences go to our brothers and sisters from Adams County Fire Rescue,” the South Adams County Fire Department said on Facebook.