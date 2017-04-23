68-year-old man dies trying to put out house fire in northeast Colorado

BRIGGSDALE, Colo. — An elderly man died in a house fire in Briggdsale early Sunday morning.

The fire was reported at 3:50 a.m. in the 3900 block of Weld County Road 68.

An elderly man and woman were in the house when it caught on fire, according to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman got out of the house and called 911 but the man stayed inside to try put the fire out using a fire extinguisher, the sheriff’s office said. At the time, the fire was contained to the living room.

Within about 20 minutes, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

“Responders had not yet arrived on scene and the male was still inside the house,” according to a statement released by the sheriff’s office.

The 68-year-old man died in the incident. His name has not yet been released.

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Briggsdale is about 40 miles east of Fort Collins.