2 pit bulls found decapitated in western Colorado

ORCHARD MESA, Colo. — Two dogs missing from western Colorado were found decapitated on the railroad tracks a few miles from home, the Daily Sentinel reported.

The owner, Christin Ormond, reported B.B. and Calypso missing on Monday night on a Facebook page for lost/missing pets in Mesa County. Ormond told the Sentinel she thought they jumped the back fence and ran off.

A couple out for a walk reportedly found the mutilated pit bulls Wednesday evening.

Ormand told the paper it appeared that B.B.’s legs had been burned and Calypso had deep puncture wounds.

“There’s someone (out there) that is really sick in the head,” the paper quoted Ormand as saying.

What happened to the dogs is still a mystery.

The sheriff’s office said there is no evidence that the dogs were intentionally killed and there is no direct evidence that the dogs were tied down, the Sentinel reported.

On Facebook, Ormond thanked everyone who helped find her dogs.

“…and the ones who actually came out to the site and helped me retrieved them, a very special thank you to you three,” Ormond wrote. “I could not have done it myself.”

“I need to add another HUGE THANK YOU to the lost and found pets community for raising all of the money for the cremation services so that we can have our fur babies back with us,” Ormond wrote.

Ormond told the Sentinel she is working with Union Pacific railroad officials to review video footage that might help determine what happened.

Now investigators say they need help from the public.

A spokesperson for the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said they have no suspects and no leads, the Sentinel reported.