Mayor of Kiowa arrested after pointing gun at his teenage son

The mayor of Kiowa faces gun charges after his arrest for pointing a handgun at his 18-year-old son.

The Denver Post reported that Lawrence Perreault was arrested after the teen told investigators he was arguing with his father about how much his dad had to drink.

The teen said he was driving his father home from a movie theater in Aurora when Perreault pulled out a gun and pointed it at him.

This happened April 15 in Elbert County.