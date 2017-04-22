× Man found dead in backyard after running from Adams County deputies

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Adams County sheriff’s detectives were investigating the death of a man that occurred while he was on the run from deputies Saturday.

They responded to a possible drunk driving call at about 3:30 a.m. in the area of the 8000 block of Emerson Street.

Deputies located the suspect and they tried to pull him over. Instead, they said he pulled into a driveway and tried to go into a house.

The sheriff’s office said deputies then made contact with the suspect and there was a scuffle. A deputy used a Taser on the suspect, but he was wearing a leather jacket and it did not affect him, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Jim Morgan.

The man ran away from deputies and went into the neighborhood.

They set up a perimeter and were notified shortly afterward about a dead body in a backyard a few blocks from the original scene.

Investigators said they don’t know the cause of death but they said they found drug paraphernalia near the body.