Magnitude 3.7 earthquake felt in northwestern Colorado, shakes buildings

DENVER — An earthquake was felt near Rangely in extreme northwestern Colorado late Saturday morning.

The National Earthquake Information Center in Golden said the quake had a magnitude of 3.7 on the Richter scale.

Dispatchers at the Rangely Police Department said they received many calls from people all over town who said they felt the quake.

A dispatcher told FOX31 they could feel their building shake and “things were rattling.” She did not know of any reports of damage.

It hit at 11:48 a.m. and it was centered about 3 miles outside of the small town which is south of Dinosaur National Monument near the Utah border. The earthquake’s depth was just under 4 miles below the surface.