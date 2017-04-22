Fundraiser by Columbine High shooting survivors held to support victims of similar tragedies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLETON, Colo. -- In Littleton Saturday night, a fundraiser was held to support victims of mass shootings.

It is the fifth annual being put on by Phoenix 999, a non-profit started by survivors of the Columbine High School shooting which happened 18 years ago this past week.

“Its a huge positive out of a huge negative,” said Zac Rissmiller, Columbine Class of 1999 and member of Phoenix 999.

“We wanted to make a difference. We were tired of feeling helpless after things like this happened,” said the Co-Founder of non-profit Phoenix 999, Zach Cartaya.

“I didn’t understand the impact it was going to have on me for the rest of my life,” said Amy Over, also a co-founder the non-profit and survivor of the Columbine shooting.

After watching too many mass shootings after the one they lived through themselves, Rismiller, Cartaya and Over decided they had to step up.

“So many things happened between Columbine and 2012 when Aurora happened, you kind of get taken back to that place you were when you were, when I was 17,” Cartaya said.

“When a mass shooting happens, there has to be a response and if nobody is going to do it then we are,” said Zac Rissmiller, also a graduate of the Columbine class of 1999.

It was the day after the Aurora Theater shooting that they formed Phoenix 999 and the Rebels Project.

Through it they are now reaching out to others who’ve been through the same.

“You start to talk about PTSD. You start to talk about survivor's guilt,” said Rissmiller.

Raising funds, raising awareness to combat post traumatic stress disorder,” said Cartaya.

“I didn’t have help. These guys want to provide that help and thats more important than anything I’ve ever done,” Rismiller added.

Tonight marks year five of their annual fundraiser. It also marks 18 years of trying to turn a negative into a positive.

“In a way it was a blessing that it happened because I am who I am and I'm stronger and I'm resilient,” said The Rebel Project participant Amy Over.

The money raised helps victims of mass shootings across the country, both with counseling and support. If you’d like to donate go to www.rebelsproject.org