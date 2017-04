Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fitbit says it is investigating after a woman claims her device exploded and burned her.

A Fitbit measures steps walked, heart rate, and other personal fitness data.

Dina Mitchell from Milwaukee says she suffered second degree burns after wearing the device for only two weeks.

Her doctor had to remove pieces of plastic from her wounds.

Mitchell says the Fitbit appeared to be working fine before it exploded. Fitbit says they are not aware of similar complaints.