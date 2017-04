LOVELAND — Loveland Fire responded to a call of an explosion at the Rosebud Motel Saturday evening. The call came in around 6:45 p.m.

When responders arrived to the motel at 660 E. Eisenhower Blvd., they found the explosion and fire contained to one room in the motel as well as the roof.

One person was transported to a local hospital.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known. This story is developing and will continue to be updated as more details emerge.