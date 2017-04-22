× Erin Moran from Happy Days dies at 56

Happy Days actress Erin Moran has died. Officials say she was found unresponsive in Harrison County, Indiana on Saturday afternoon.

Deputies found her after receiving a 9-1-1 call.

Moran shot to fame playing Joanie Cunningham on the 1970’s sitcom.

She kept the same role in the short-lived spinoff Joanie Loves Chachi.

Moran’s tv credits also include The Love Boat, Murder, She Wrote and The Bold and the Beautiful.

An autopsy on the actress, who was 56, is still pending.