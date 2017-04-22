× Dining chairs recalled over fall hazard

Cost Plus World Market is recalling thousands of its wooden Stafford Winsdor-style dining chairs.

The recalled chairs have a Walnut finish.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the chair legs can break, which poses a fall hazard.

The recalled chairs have the following purchase order numbers:

200519526, 400519526, 200519525, 400519525, 200524057, 200536057, 200536058 or 400524058.

The order numbers are printed on the UPC ticket, which is located on the underside of the chair.