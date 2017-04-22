Dining chairs recalled over fall hazard
Cost Plus World Market is recalling thousands of its wooden Stafford Winsdor-style dining chairs.
The recalled chairs have a Walnut finish.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the chair legs can break, which poses a fall hazard.
The recalled chairs have the following purchase order numbers:
200519526, 400519526, 200519525, 400519525, 200524057, 200536057, 200536058 or 400524058.
The order numbers are printed on the UPC ticket, which is located on the underside of the chair.