CDOT warns of scammers threatening deportation

The Colorado Department of Transportation is warning everyone to watch out for scammers claiming to work for CDOT.

The department says they have received multiple calls from Coloradans who have been targeted.

The caller claims to be a surveyor with CDOT then threatens deportation if the person on the other end doesn't provide personal information.

CDOT says they are not conducting any such survey and are urging people not to give out personal information.

If you receive a call like this, get the caller's name and number, then hang up and contact CDOT immediately.