Wildfire forces evacuations in Florida community, some structures burned

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A large brush fire was burning in a community in Polk County, Florida, east of Tampa Friday evening.

Residents in Indian Lake Estates were ordered to evacuate, according to FOX13 in Tampa.

Polk Fire Rescue said several structures were burning in the rural community east of Frostproof. All residents there were under a mandatory evacuation, they said.

The view from SkyFOX showed flames coming dangerously close to several structures, including homes.

The Red Cross was working to open a shelter for evacuees.

Polk County is under a red flag warning due to the dry weather conditions.